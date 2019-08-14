Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc.AMAT is set to report fiscal third-quarter 2019 results on Aug 15. In the las t report ed quarter, it delivered a positive earnings surprise of 6.06%.

The company's surprise history has been pretty impressive. It beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with average of 3.27%.

Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Strong Demand for Services

The company has been efficiently delivering key enabling technology to logic and foundry customers, given well-differentiated products along with high market share. Service is an important part of Applied Materials' portfolio that grew significantly in the last reported quarter. These factors are likely to drive the upcoming results as well.

The Applied Global Services (AGS) segment is expected to perform well in the quarter to be reported, driven by improved device and yield performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS for the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $991 million. The same for Semiconductor Systems Group is pegged at $2.18 billion for the to-be-reported quarter.

Strength in Display to Drive Revenues

The Display segment is expected to be driven by significant opportunities, courtesy of investment in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud infrastructure, Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality and smart vehicles.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Display segment for the quarter to be reported is pegged at $335 million.

What Our Model Suggests

According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP.

Applied Materials currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.86%, making surprise prediction difficult.

