Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.746 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $115.89, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PG was $115.89, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.52 and a 49.46% increase over the 52 week low of $77.54.

PG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Unilever PLC ( UL ) and Unilever NV ( UN ). PG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports PG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.16%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF ( KXI )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples ( XLP )

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF ( FSTA )

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC )

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 9.69% over the last 100 days. KXI has the highest percent weighting of PG at 8.15%.