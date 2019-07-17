Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $115.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 5.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PG as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 30, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect PG to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.87 billion, up 2.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. PG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PG has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.38 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.32.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.