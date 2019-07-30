Quantcast

Procter & Gamble quarterly sales beat expectations

By Reuters

Reuters

Procter & Gamble quarterly sales beat expectations


July 30 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by price hikes and strong demand for its beauty products.

The company's net sales rose 3.6% to $17.09 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $16.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Pampers diaper maker reported a net loss attributable to the company of $5.24 billion, or $2.12 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, primarily due to one-time, non-cash accounting adjustments. This compares to net income of $.189 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Commodities , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: PG


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar