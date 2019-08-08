ProAssurance (PRA) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Tumble Y/Y

ProAssurance Corporation 's PRA second-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of 8 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3% due to lower revenues generated by the company. Moreover, the bottom line plunged 75% year over year.





The company's quarterly operating revenues declined 5.2% to $235 million from the prior-year quarter's level due to lower premiums. Also, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.Gross premiums written declined 8.9% year over year to $221 million due to weak performances by its Workers' Compensation segments.Also, net premiums earned fell 6.5% year over year.Net investment income increased 5.2% year over year on the back of improved yields in some asset classes and an uptick in its average investment in fixed maturity securities.Total expenses inched up marginally by 0.1% year over year to $228 million.

Quarterly Segment Results



Specialty P&C Insurance Segment



Total revenues of $127 million dropped 11.4% year over year.



Gross premiums written were $127.9 million, in line with the year-ago quarter's figure excluding the effect of one-time premium and increase in physician policy premium.



Total expenses of $135.8 million dipped 2% year over year owing to net loss and loss adjustment expenses.



Workers' Compensation Segment



Total revenues of $47 million rose 3.2% year over year.



Gross premiums written were $64.2 million, down 9.4% from the year-earlier number.



Total expenses of $44.9 million increased 6.1% year over year.



Lloyd's Syndicate Segment



Total revenues of $18.7 million improved 6.4% year over year.



Gross premiums written were $29.2 million, up 20.8% from the figure acquired in comparable quarter last year. This upside can be attributed to new businesses in property insurance and also volume growth on renewal business.



Total expenses of $19.3 million decreased 5.7% year over year.



Corporate Segment



Total revenues of $26.7 million deteriorated 14% year over year.



Operating expenses of $5.4 million slid 3.5% from the year-ago level on the back of a decline in share-based compensation costs and other compensation expenses.



Interest expense of $4.2 million increased 7.3% year over year.



Financial Position



As of Jun 30, 2019, ProAssurance's total investments were $3.4 billion, up 3.5% from the number registered at 2018 end.



At second-quarter end, the company's total assets were $4.8 billion, up 4% from the count at 2018 end.



As of Jun 30, 2019, the insurer's shareholder equity increased 3.8% to $1.5 billion from the tally on Dec 31, 2018.



Share Repurchase & Dividend Update



The company did not buy back any shares in the reported quarter. As of Jul 31, 2019, it had approximately $110 million of shares available under its board-authorized stock repurchase program.



In May 2019, the company's board members approved a regular dividend of 31 cents, paid in July.



Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players



ProAssurance carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Of the insurance industry players that have already reported second-quarter results, the bottom-line figures of The Progressive Corporation PGR and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s TRV earnings missed the mark.

