Private-equity funds bid for Philippine hospitals group

By Reuters

Reuters


By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Buyout firms such as KKR , Blackstone and CVC are competing to buy a stake in the hospital unit of Philippines' Metro Pacific Investments Corp , people with knowledge of the matter said.

Metro Pacific Investments, which has interests in power, water and other sectors, has said it plans to sell a 40% stake in Metro Pacific Hospitals at a valuation of $2-$2.5 billion, marking the country's biggest healthcare deal.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is among those interested in the hospital unit, one person said.

The bidders are valuing the hospital unit at about $1.5-$2 billion, pegging the valuation at 15 to 20 times next year's estimated core profit of the unit, according to the people.

Metro Pacific Investments, which currently owns an 85.6% stake in the hospital unit, declined comment.

KKR, CVC, Blackstone and Temasek also declined comment.





