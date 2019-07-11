Quantcast

Private equity firm Pai makes formal offer to acquire Dutch Wessanen

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


AMSTERDAM, July 11 (Reuters) - A consortium of investors led by European private equity firm Pai Partners SAS on Thursday submitted a formal cash offer for Dutch food maker Koninklijke Wessanen valuing the company at roughly 885 million euros ($996 million).

Paris-based Pai first said it intended to acquire the Dutch company in April, and has now received Dutch regulatory approval.

It said its offer, recommended by Wessanen's board, of 11.36 euros per share for all outstanding shares would run from July 12 to September and was adjusted from 11.50 euros to reflect a dividend pay out of 0,14 cents earlier this year.

($1 = 0.8884 euros)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar