Private equity firm EQT announces IPO plan

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT said on Monday it intended to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm, a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

EQT said the IPO was expected to consist of a new share issue by EQT AB, aiming to raise proceeds of at least 500 million euro ($557.20 million), and a share sale by existing shareholders.

"In total, the contemplated IPO is expected to encompass approximately 20 percent of the total number of shares in EQT AB, including both the newly issued shares and the sale by existing shareholders," EQT said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)