Private Company Secondary Activity Remains Robust

Building on its banner year in 2018, Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) experienced robust secondary activity during the first half of 2019 and reached new milestones.

NPM facilitated a record high of 35 private-company secondary programs during the first six months of the year, compared to 33 programs during the same period a year ago. New clients represented 60%, or 20, of the 35 programs, while repeat clients comprised the remaining 40%. NPM also facilitated the single largest transaction in terms of the number of participants on its platform - 4,620 - involving founders, management, employees and investors.

"We are excited to see that transactions on the NPM platform set another record as private companies of all sizes and valuations continue to see the long- term value in prioritizing liquidity strategies for the benefit of all stakeholders," said Eric Folkemer, Head of Nasdaq Private Market.

According to NPM's 2019 Mid-Year Private Company Report , there's a rising trend among liquidity programs, particularly for younger-stage companies, as they become more proactive and conduct liquidity programs earlier in their lifecycle - frequently with smaller transaction sizes. NPM data revealed that 65% of private companies completed a secondary offering within four months of their primary round, an increase from 55% over the same period a year ago.

The report cited multiple factors driving this surge, including:

Availability of cash following a financing round to repurchase shares

An avenue for existing and known investors to achieve their desired allocation via a secondary transaction

Ability to leverage a recent primary raise to simplify the process of establishing a secondary offering price and gathering up-to-date disclosures

Increased transparency of company success by employees and shareholders

Greater influence on programs from institutional buyers

Even though the number of NPM liquidity programs rose this year, the total program value declined to $2.3 billion, down from $10 billion during the first half of last year. The year-over-year decline resulted in part from a number of NPM clients in the prior-year period who moved forward with public offerings. Given the volume of venture capital-backed private companies that have gone public so far this year, NPM expects more later-stage private companies will launch their IPO later this year and into 2020.

While the IPO market has been red-hot this year, the private secondary market business continues to flourish. The NPM Buyer Network increased by 25%, emphasizing the demand for secondary investment opportunities. The growth is being driven by higher company valuations in the private markets and the increased length of time that companies take to go public. Historically, many companies experienced the majority of their growth during their early years as a public company. Now, however, more companies are going through their growth period while remaining private.

To read the full report, click here .