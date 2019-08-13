Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Principal Real Estate Income Fund ( PGZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PGZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.78, the dividend yield is 6.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGZ was $19.78, representing a -1.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 29.2% increase over the 52 week low of $15.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.