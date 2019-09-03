Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Principal Financial Group Inc ( PFG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.22, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFG was $53.22, representing a -12.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.12 and a 31.67% increase over the 52 week low of $40.42.

PFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated ( AFL ) and Assurant, Inc. ( AIZ ). PFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.32. Zacks Investment Research reports PFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.88%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PFG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF ( PEY )

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF ( ESGS )

Columbia Sustainable Global Equity Income ETF ( ESGW )

Inspire Global Hope ETF ( BLES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEY with an decrease of -1.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PFG at 2.42%.