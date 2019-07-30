Primoris Services (PRIM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.16, changing hands as high as $21.34 per share. Primoris Services Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRIM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.82 per share, with $27.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.32.
