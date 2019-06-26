Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Primoris Services Corporation ( PRIM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PRIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.55, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRIM was $19.55, representing a -32.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.90 and a 9.71% increase over the 52 week low of $17.82.

PRIM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Aqua America, Inc. ( WTR ). PRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports PRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as %, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.