Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Primerica, Inc. ( PRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.57, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRI was $115.57, representing a -12.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $132.17 and a 28.01% increase over the 52 week low of $90.28.

PRI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). PRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.04. Zacks Investment Research reports PRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.87%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF ( RFG )

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF ( JHSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an decrease of -1.83% over the last 100 days. RFG has the highest percent weighting of PRI at 2.09%.