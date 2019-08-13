PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

PriceSmart, Inc. ( PSMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PSMT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSMT was $58.29, representing a -34.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.65 and a 21.29% increase over the 52 week low of $48.06.

PSMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ). PSMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PSMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.35%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.