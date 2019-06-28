Price gap widens for China property bonds

Reuters





By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, June 28 (IFR) - A class divide is emerging in the US dollar bond market for Chinese property companies as international investors gravitate towards bigger and better-known names.

The gap between Single B and Triple B rated developers has widened by more than 180bp this year, according to Fitch Ratings, based on average coupons for new issues in the first five months of 2019 versus the same period in 2018.

"Polarisation in the sector in terms of funding cost is likely to persist for some time, with weak Single B names paying double-digit yields while big players pay a much lower yield in the mid-to-low single-digit range," said a banker from a Chinese brokerage which focuses on high-yield deals.

Hopson is a better-known credit as one of the first Chinese developers to sell offshore bonds, although it has not issued overseas for years. It took no chances this time around with a club-style deal that was shown to the market only at final price guidance, and 68% of its US$850m final order book came from the joint lead managers.

All the same, the deal showed that investors are differentiating between Chinese property companies beyond looking at their ratings.

The rally in offshore property bonds since late 2018 has benefited some issuers more than others, leaving the weaker ones at risk of losing market access if sentiment turns.

Bankers do not expect a repeat of the tight conditions of 2018 unless there are policy changes: for instance, if the National Development and Reform Commission tightens offshore quota approvals, or the government imposes more austerity measures to rein in home prices.

"It's just a question of how much they are willing to pay. But of course, the magnitude of yield compression like what had happened in the first quarter is unlikely to be repeated," the Chinese banker said.

BULLISH MOMENTUM

Peter Ru, chief investment officer of China fixed income at Neuberger Berman, said at a conference last week his fund was still looking to increase its positions in US dollar Chinese property bonds but will focus more on bigger players.

He said the default risks as relatively low compared to other sectors as the major developers have land banks which give them more financial flexibility in case of a liquidity crunch.

Moody's expects borrowing costs for small and weaker Single B rated developers will remain high because of their weak credit quality and high refinancing needs.

According to Moody's, there are about US$33.7bn onshore bonds and US$19.2bn of offshore bonds maturing or subject to put options from its rated developers over the next 12 months.

The rating agency also expects large-scale developers to grow their market share in the second half of 2019, underpinned by stronger execution and improved access to funding.

A banker at a European bank said he still has plenty of Chinese developers in the pipeline. He expects supply from the sector will continue.

"But it won't be as crazy as that what we have seen in first quarter, given that many developers have already pre-funded their refinancing needs in the first-half. For the second-half, developers may be more opportunistic," he said.

HUGE SUPPLY

As of June 25 2019, offshore bond issuance this year has reached US$41.4bn from the Chinese property sector, which is already around 85% of 2018's full-year total, according to Moody's.

Moreover, borrowing costs for developers fell significantly from the fourth quarter 2018 peak amid improved funding conditions and risk appetite.

Kaisa Group, rated B1/B/B, on June 24 completed its fourth US dollar bond issue this year. It priced a US$500m tap of two of its existing bonds, paying a 10% yield to reopen bonds due April 9 2022 and 11.375% yield for bonds due January 30 2023. This compared to the 12% yield it needed to pay for US$300m 365-day bonds priced in December.

Redsun also paid less for a longer tenor. Last week's US$250m 3.25-year non-call two at 11.875% compared with a US$200m tap of the US$180m December 2020s at 13.5% in December. The two companies have raised US$1.65bn and US$850m, respectively, from dollar bonds year-to-date.

While Single B names are still paying double-digit yields, a Triple B name like China Jinmao Holdings Group priced five-year bonds to yield 3.655%, while Double B rated Greenland Holding Group was able to sell three-year bonds at 6.8% in mid-June.

Chen Yi, head of global capital markets at Haitong International, said at the same conference last week that funding costs for developers will depend on global interest rates and liquidity, Chinese policies, and issuers' own credit metrics.

"The market is expecting that the US may have an interest rate cut in the next two or three months, and developers are likely to benefit from the lower interest rate trend," said Chen.