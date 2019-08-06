PRGS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.51, changing hands as low as $38.38 per share. Progress Software Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRGS's low point in its 52 week range is $30.23 per share, with $47.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.81.
