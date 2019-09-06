PRGO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.01, changing hands as high as $49.82 per share. Perrigo Company plc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRGO's low point in its 52 week range is $36.28 per share, with $76.02 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.90.
