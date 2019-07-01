PRFZ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (Symbol: PRFZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.14, changing hands as high as $129.54 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRFZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRFZ's low point in its 52 week range is $107.07 per share, with $146.46 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $128.40.
