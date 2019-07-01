Prestige Consumer Healthcare Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PBH

In trading on Monday, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (Symbol: PBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.09, changing hands as high as $32.48 per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PBH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.25 per share, with $41.76 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.40.
