Quantcast

Pressured by government, Zimbabwe opposition calls off Harare protest

By Reuters

Reuters


By MacDonald Dzirutwe

HARARE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's main opposition MDC party succumbed to government pressure, calling off a street protest planned for Friday after losing a court challenge, as police set up roadblocks and barred access to its Harare offices.

A series of street demonstrations planned by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which accuses the government of corruption and economic mismanagement, are viewed as a test of how President Emmerson Mnangagwa responds to dissent in a country tainted by a recent history of repression.

A High Court judge early on Friday dismissed an application by the party to overturn that ban, and MDC spokesman Daniel Molokele said it was calling off the demonstration in the capital.

However, protests planned next week in other cities would still go ahead.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar