Quantcast

Presidio Inc to go private in a $2.1 billion deal

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 14 (Reuters) - Investment firm BC Partners will buy Presidio Inc in a $2.1 billion all-cash deal, the IT solutions company said on Wednesday.

Presidio stockholders will receive $16 in cash for each share they own, representing a premium of 21.3% to Presidio's closing price on Tuesday.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Investment firm BC Partners will buy Presidio Inc in a $2.1 billion all-cash deal, the IT solutions company said on Wednesday.

Presidio stockholders will receive $16 in cash for each share they own, representing a premium of 21.3% to Presidio's closing price on Tuesday.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: PSDO


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar