GAROWE, Somalia, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The president of the southern Somali state of Jubbaland, Ahmed Mohamed Madobe, won another term in office on Thursday, the parliamentary speaker said, after a divisive election.

Madobe won 56 of the 74 votes cast by lawmakers in the regional parliament, speaker Sheikh Cabdi Maxamed Abdirahmaan, said.

The central government in Mogadishu said on Saturday it would not recognise the vote's result, saying the candidate selection process had violated the national constitution.