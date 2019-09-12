Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. ( PFBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PFBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PFBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.5, the dividend yield is 3.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFBI was $15.5, representing a -19.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.35 and a 10.16% increase over the 52 week low of $14.07.

PFBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PFBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.