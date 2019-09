Premier Asset Management merges with Miton to form group with 11.5bln stg AUM

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Premier asset management group plc - under terms of merger, holders of miton shares will be entitled to receive: 0.30186 premier shares in exchange for each miton share

Premier asset management group plc - merger values each miton share at 56.74 pence, comprising an equity value of 51.84 pence and a special dividend of 4.9 pence per miton share

Premier asset management group plc - combined group will continue to be traded on aim

Premier asset management group plc - reported pro-forma combined aum of £11.5 bln (as at 30 june 2019)

Premier am group plc miton group plc - rule 2.7 - recommended all-share merger