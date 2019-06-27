Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Preformed Line Products Company ( PLPC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PLPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that PLPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.43, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLPC was $52.43, representing a -42.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.86 and a 16.2% increase over the 52 week low of $45.12.

PLPC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Aqua America, Inc. ( WTR ). PLPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.