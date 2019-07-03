Preferred Bank (PFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Preferred Bank ( PFBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PFBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.1, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFBC was $47.1, representing a -32.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.48 and a 18.14% increase over the 52 week low of $39.87.

PFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports PFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.51%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.