Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. ( APTS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.262 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased APTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.61, the dividend yield is 7.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APTS was $14.61, representing a -21.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.60 and a 11.19% increase over the 52 week low of $13.14.

APTS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). APTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports APTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.84%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.