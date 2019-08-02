PRECIOUS-Volatile gold heads for weekly gain after falling about 1%

Shutterstock photo
* Gold up 1.3% so far this week
* Palladium falls over 2%
* Platinum, silver set for first weekly decline in four
* Markets eye U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later (Updates prices)
By K. Sathya Narayanan
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold was on course for a weekly gain ofaround 1.3% on Friday despite volatile trading which saw pricesfall as much as 1%after they scaled a two-week peak and asbullion faced technical resistance at $1,450.
Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6% at $1,436.83 per ounce by1228 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,446.10, while U.S. goldfutures GCcv1 were up 1.2% at $1,449.
Bullion rose more than 2% on Thursday after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump said he would slap an extra 10% tariff on $300billion worth of Chinese imports and would raise it further iftrade talks do not progress. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MOurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1S4
"(It's) a bit of psychological move. Prices have been aroundthese levels ($1,440-$1,450) a few times now, and it hasdifficulty to push higher, which makes investors a bit morenervous," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said.
However, gold could break above $1,450 if the dollar comesunder pressure due to weak U.S. data, she added.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday will be scrutinisedfor clues on economic strength, two days after the FederalReserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.
Lower interest rates tend to boost gold as it reduces theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and also weighson the dollar.
Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.5% to 827.82tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF
Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,449 per ounce, a breakabove which could lead to a rise into the $1,461-$1,474 range,Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C
Elsewhere, palladium XPD= fell 2.5% to $1,388.30 perounce, after sliding below the $1,400 level for the first timesince mid-June to its lowest level in more than seven weeks at$1,378.50.
Platinum XPT= was down 0.3% at $845.76 an ounce, whilesilver XAG= fell 1.1% to $16.14.
"The scenario is slightly more complicated for silver, asthe component of the demand for this metal coming from theindustrial sector is much higher than gold and the trade warcould have a more significant impact," Carlo Alberto De Casa,Chief Analyst, ActivTrades, said in a note.
Both silver and platinum were headed for their first weeklydecline in four.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TECH/C https://tmsnrt.rs/2ytW6qQ
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing byKirsten Donovan and Alexander Smith) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com
; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
))
Referenced Symbols:
GLD
,