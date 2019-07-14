PRECIOUS-Gold trades steady ahead of China GDP data

Shutterstock photo





July 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady in early Asiantrade on Monday, as market participants awaited key economicdata from China for cues about the health of the world'ssecond-largest economy.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.3% at $1,416.50 anounce.

* Markets will be focussed on Chinese gross domestic productdata due at 0200 GMT, where analysts expect second-quartergrowth to have slowed to 6.2% from a year earlier - the weakestannual pace since early 1992. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D0PY

* A disappointing number would add to worries about slowingglobal growth and reinforce the case for more stimulus byChinese authorities as a damaging trade war with the UnitedStates rages on.

* Alongside GDP, China will also publish activity data forJune including retail sales, industrial production and urbaninvestment, which could give more clues on whether earliersupport measures are starting to kick in, or if more policyeasing is needed.

* Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY was relativelyunchanged against a basket of major currencies. USD/

* The dollar index fell for three days in a row on prospectsof an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later thismonth.

* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish stance inCOMEX gold in the week to July 9, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said in a report on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00Y3GJ

* Physical gold buying stalled in top Asian hubs last weekas consumers sold back bullion to cash in on a steep pricerally, while a recent import duty hike further dented waninginterest in an Indian market hit by a surge in local rates. GOL/AS

* Belo Sun Mining CorpBSX.TO said on Friday it had won alegal victory in its push to mine the country's largestundeveloped gold deposit in the Amazon rainforest, which hasdrawn criticism from environmentalists and indigenous advocates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D197

* 0200 China Urban Investment YTD June

* 0200 China Industrial Output YY June

* 0200 China Retail Sales YY June

* 0200 China GDP YY Q2

