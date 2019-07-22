PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on Iran tensions; firmer dollar limits upside

Shutterstock photo





July 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Monday following asteep fall in the previous session as tensions in the MiddleEast and weaker financial markets supported the metal, while astronger dollar kept a lid on gains.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,427.31 per ounce, as of0735 GMT. The metal hit $1,452.60 in the previous session, itshighest since May 2013, before closing 1.5% lower.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,427.80 an ounce.

"Over the weekend, what happened between Iran and the UnitedKingdom is supporting gold prices today," said Brian Lan,managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

"Also, equities are lower and at this point of time withgeo-political tensions and the Fed looking to cut rates, goldlooks attractive, but people are worried about the strongerdollar."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had captured aBritish-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf after Britain seized anIranian vessel earlier this month, ratcheting up tensions alonga vital international oil shipping route.

Britain was weighing its next moves on Sunday, with few goodoptions apparent as a recording emerged showing that the Iranianmilitary defied a British warship when it boarded and seized theship three days ago. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

Meanwhile, Asia stocks eased on Monday as investors reducedexpectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the FederalReserve. MKTS/GLOB

Likelihood of a smaller rate cut from the U.S. central banklifted the dollar .DXY , making gold expensive for investorsholding other currencies. USD/

The Wall Street Journal reported the Fed was likely to cutrates by 25 basis points when it meets later this month, and maymake further cuts in the future given global growth and tradeuncertainties. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K3LY

Expectations for a rate cut of half a percentage point atthe Fed's July 30-31 meeting edged out further on Monday to hit14.5%, according to CME's FedWatch tool, down from as high as71% last week. FEDWATCH

"Geopolitical risks from the Persian Gulf could provide somesupport for the yellow metal, but the next major move willlikely be if the Fed is dovish enough for markets," Edward Moya,a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.72% to 820.49 tonnes onFriday from Thursday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 16, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said in a report on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00Z9QR

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.9% to$16.35 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.9% to $850.73 an ounce andpalladium XPD= climbed 0.3% to $1,509.24. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by SubhranshuSahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

