PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up ahead of U.S. GDP data; set for weekly drop

July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rebounded on Friday from asharp decline in the previous session, while investors awaitedU.S. economic growth data due later in the day that couldprovide clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policymeeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The metal has lost 0.5% so far this week, putting it ontrack for its first weekly decline in three.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged 0.2% higher to $1,417.10 anounce.

* Gold fell on Thursday after data showed that weekly U.S.jobless claims number fell to a three-month low last week,pointing to strength in the labor market, while new orders forkey U.S.-made capital goods surged 1.9 % in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSPIEF7Murn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSPIEF7L

* Market participants are now looking ahead to the U.S.central bank's July 30-31 monetary policy meeting where it isexpected to trim its interest rate by at least 25 basis points.

* Meanwhile, against a basket of six major currencies, thedollar index .DXY was relatively unchanged after hitting atwo-month high in the previous session. USD/

* U.S. Treasury yields following rosier-than-expectedeconomic sentiment from the European Central Bank. US/

* The ECB signalled its intention to explore monetaryeasing, but left interest rates unchanged, and bank PresidentMario Draghi struck a more upbeat tone on the economy thaninvestors expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q608

* Britain has started sending a warship to accompany allBritish-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a changein policy announced on Thursday after the government previouslysaid it did not have resources to do so. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q4WH

* U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a televisioninterview on Thursday that he would go to Iran for talks if itwas necessary, amid the tensions between Tehran and Washington. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23501V

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.36% to 819.32tonnes on Thursday from 822.25 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD

* 1030 Russia Central Bank Key Rate July

1230 US GDP Advance Q2

