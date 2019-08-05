PRECIOUS-Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets

Shutterstock photo





* Chinese yuan falls below 7 per dollar to 11-year low

* U.S. 10-year yields fall to three-year low

* Global stocks decline for a sixth day

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a more than six-year high onMonday, gaining over 1%, as an escalating trade conflict betweenthe United States and China sent investors scurrying for thesafety of bullion.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1.2% at $1,457 per ounce as of 1037GMT, after hitting its highest since May 2013 at $1,460.60. U.S.gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.8% to $1,469.10.

"This (price action) is still about the escalation of tradetension between the U.S. and China ... risk aversion isspreading in financial markets and that is something whichdefinitely helps gold," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Fears of a slowdown in global economic growth andexpectations of more rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve werealso supporting bullion, he added.

Global stocks fell for a sixth day on Monday while U.S.10-year yields dropped to a near-three-year low. MKTS/GLOBUS/

On Friday, China said it would fight against a decision byU.S. President Donald Trump to slap an additional 10% tariff on$300 billion worth of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

The tariffs may force the U.S. central bank to cut interestrates more than it had hoped was necessary to protect theeconomy from trade-policy risks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1EP

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion, and weigh on the dollar.

"The near-term outlook for gold looks positive. All thisvolatility, growth fears, persistent weakness in economic datawill be good enough for a risk-off environment," said BenjaminLu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

The dollar .DXY slipped to a more than one-week lowagainst key rivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holdingother currencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan. USD/

China let its yuan CNY=CFXS weaken below 7 per dollar onMonday, an 11-year low, while offshore yuan CNH=EBS fell toits weakest since international trading of the Chinese currencybegan.

"This might encourage some more gold buying in China as aweaker yuan means a stronger dollar, and gold provides youexposure to the dollar, which makes gold attractive for theChinese," Julius Baer's Menke said.

The Shanghai Gold Exchange said it would raise the marginrequirement on its AU(T+N2) gold contract XAUTN2=SGEX . Thetrading limit on the contract would also be raised. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512GY

In India, domestic prices soared to a record, dampeningdemand for the metal in the world's second-biggest gold consumerafter China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512TQ

Meanwhile, holdings in the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , rose to 830.76tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF]

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 1.8% to $16.50 per ounce.Platinum XPT= climbed 1.5% to $855.32, while palladium XPD= gained 0.3% to $1,410.08. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by DaleHudson) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics