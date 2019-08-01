PRECIOUS-Gold surges nearly 2% after Trump says U.S. will impose new tariffs on Chinese imports

Shutterstock photo





* Palladium slides to seven-week low

* Dollar rises to over two-year high

* Investors await U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday (Adds comments, updates prices)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold rose nearly 2% on Thursday after U.S.President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffson Chinese imports, renewing trade tensions between the twocountries, dragging the dollar down from two-year highs andsending bond yields lower.

Separately, palladium prices slumped more than 6% ontechnical selling.

Trump said on Thursday he would impose an additional 10%tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept.1, as talks aimed at easting tensions between the world's twolargest economies continue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1A5

Spot gold XAU= rose 1.9% to $1,440.02 per ounce as of 2:14p.m. EDT (1814 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose nearly1% to $1,450.90.

"Trump just came out and said he is announcing a 10% tariffon China that sunk the dollar index and brought some safe-havendemand for gold," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst with KitcoMetals.

Earlier this session, bullion fell to its lowest since July17 at $1,400.31 as the dollar surged after the U.S. FederalReserve doused expectations of further monetary policy easing.

Gold held above the key $1,400 level and bargain huntersstepped in to buy the dips, Wyckoff added.

Though the U.S. central bank slashed its benchmark interestrate on Wednesday for the first time in a decade, gold pricesfell as much as 1.2% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaledfurther sharp cuts were not imminent. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

The U.S. dollar .DXY fell 0.2%, while the U.S treasuryyields across maturities dropped after Trump's tariff tweets,hitting session lows. The dollar index had earlier risen to itshighest against other major currencies since May 2017. USD/

"Some people positioned for a more robust expression ofdovishness from Fed and they didn't get it. Gold responded tothe fact that there is a lot of ambiguity now on how the Fedwill tackle the monetary policy going forward," said Bart Melek,head of commodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

Lower interest rates and resurgent investor and central bankbuying are expected to help gold prices cement recent gains andhold above $1,400 an ounce next year, a Reuters poll showed onThursday. PREC/POLL

Market participants are now awaiting the release of U.S.non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

In other precious metals, spot palladium fell to aseven-week low of $1,410 per ounce earlier this session. Themetal was last down 6.3% at $1,420.53.

An analyst in New York cited investors liquidating positionsin the metal after prices breached a key technical level of$1,490, adding, weak auto sales in China further pressured themarket. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24W124urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q20N

In other precious metals, spot palladium fell to aseven-week low of $1,410 per ounce earlier this session. Themetal was last down 6.3% at $1,420.53.

An analyst in New York cited investors liquidating positionsin the metal after prices breached a key technical level of$1,490, adding, weak auto sales in China further pressured themarket. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24W124urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q20N

Platinum XPT= was down 1% at $851.09 an ounce, whileSilver XAG= was down 0.1% at $16.24 per ounce.