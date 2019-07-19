PRECIOUS-Gold surges above $1,450 as rate cut hopes, Iran tensions fuel demand

Shutterstock photo





* Gold up nearly 2% so far this week

* SPDR Gold holdings jumped 1.4% on Thursday

* Silver on track for best week since July 2016

By Brijesh Patel

July 19 (Reuters) - Gold on Friday surpassed the key $1,450level for the first time since May 2013, after comments from atop Federal Reserve official bolstered expectations of aninterest rate cut, while fresh tensions in the Middle Eastfurther supported bullion.

Spot gold XAU= hit $1,452.60 an ounce in early trade, itshighest since May 10, 2013, before easing 0.2% to $1,442.56 asof 0336 GMT.

The metal has gained nearly 2% so far this week, on trackfor a second consecutive weekly gain.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 jumped 1.1% to $1,444.10 an ounce.

At a central banking conference on Thursday, New York FedPresident John Williams said policymakers need to add stimulusearly to deal with lower inflation when interest rates are nearzero and cannot wait for an economic disaster tounfold. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

"Depending on how you want to look at Williams' commentslast night, it was an academic report but cutting to the layerof the bait and getting to the meat of the argument, it isdovish," said Stephen Innes, managing partner, Vanguard Markets.

"Gold is trading above $1,400, we are nowhere nearthreatening to go back to $1,360 or $1,375, and there is so muchbuying going on. Expect gold prices to continue to marchhigher."

The comments from Williams made it a virtual certainty theFed would opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) atits July 30-31 policy meeting and also fuelled expectations ofan even deeper 50 bps reduction.

Williams' remarks sent the dollar .DXY to a near two-weeklow, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. USD/

Uncertainty in the Middle East also boosted the metal'ssafe-haven appeal. The United States said on Thursday a U.S.Navy ship had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait ofHormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran saidit had no information about losing a drone. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J5PN

"The extra push for gold prices came from comments by NY FedPresident John Williams which implied quite aggressiverate-cutting, plus the Iranian drone news and the seizure of atanker by the Iranians in the Straits of Hormuz," said NicholasFrappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion.

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.42% to 814.62 tonnes onThursday from 803.18 tonnes the previous day. GOL/ETF

Spot gold may climb to $1,461 per ounce, as it has cleared aresistance at $1,439, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K0PR

Silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $16.42 per ounce, its highestsince June 25, 2018. The metal has risen 8% so far this week, ontrack for its best week in three years.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.6% to $853.70, while palladium XPD= eased 0.1% to $1,524.30 an ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin and Gopakumar Warrier) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics