PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as strong U.S. jobs data temper Fed rate cut expectations

* Dollar holds near three-week high

* SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.2% on Friday

* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,439/oz - technicals (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Mondayfollowing a steep fall in the previous session, as robust U.S.jobs report dashed hopes of an aggressive interest rate cut bythe Federal Reserve later this month.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,398.75 per ounce as of0118 GMT. Gold fell more than 1% on Friday and also marked itsfirst weekly decline in seven weeks.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,401 an ounce.

"Today is just a spill over of what we saw on Friday afterstrong U.S. jobs numbers. Despite the strong numbers, market isexpecting rate cut just not as aggressive it would be but havingsaid that we are still on rate easing cycle right now," saidHowie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

"Additionally, $1,400 is pretty strong support level forgold. Also, we should not forget growth still remains weakglobally and we have geo-political tension between U.S. andIran. Overall factors are still supportive for higher goldprices," he added.

U.S. non-farm payrolls rebounded in June to 224,000, themost in five months, data showed on Friday, beating economists'consensus estimate of 160,000. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

The dollar .DXY took heart from strong U.S. jobs data androse to more than two-week high, making gold more expensive forholders of other currencies. USD

Expectations for a Fed rate cut narrowed with the market nowpricing a 27 basis points easing this month, from 33 basispoints prior to payrolls. 0#FF:

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to provide furthercues on the near-term outlook for monetary policy this week athis semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460JW

However, persistent moderate wage gains and mountingevidence the economy was losing momentum could still encourageFed to cut interest rates this month.

Iran said on Sunday it will shortly boost its uraniumenrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal,prompting a warning 'to be careful' from U.S. President DonaldTrump, who has pressured Tehran to renegotiate the pact. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24805J

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.18% to 796.97tonnes on Friday from 798.44 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a resistance at$1,439 per ounce and as long as the metal stays above thesupport at $1,387, it may resume its uptrend towards $1,497,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490SL

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.3% to$15.02 per ounce, while palladium XPD= fell 0.1% to $1,564.41.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.9% to $811.69, edging away from amore than one-week low touched in the previous session. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing byUttaresh.V) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

