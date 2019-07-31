PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors focus on Fed verdict

Shutterstock photo





* Stock markets slip on fresh trade concerns

* Fed expected to cut rates by 25 basis points

* Dollar holds near two-month peak

By Brijesh Patel

July 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched down on Wednesday asthe dollar held firm, while investors waited on the outcome ofthe Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day when policymakersare expected to cut interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,427.92 per ounce as of0417 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged 0.1% lower to $1,440.50 anounce.

"Most of the people are staying on the sidelines due to theFed meeting. If the Fed does reduce rates, gold may come down alittle as a 25 basis point cut is already priced-in," said BrianLan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central inSingapore.

"We are also looking at whether there will be further ratecuts. Over the longer term we are still bullish on gold but inthe short-term we might see a bit of correction before itcontinues to move higher." Lan added.

Fed funds rate futures 0#FF: are now fully pricing in a 25basis point rate cut on Wednesday and another 25 basis pointreduction by September.

Markets will be watching out for guidance on whether theFederal Open Market Committee's expected move is a one-time cutor the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle.

Cementing expectations of Fed rate cuts, U.S. consumerspending and prices rose moderately in June, pointing to slowereconomic growth and benign inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, reiterated his callfor the Fed to make a large interest rate cut, saying he wasdisappointed in the U.S. central bank and that it had put him ata disadvantage by not acting sooner. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0K9

"Gold will look for direction in the tone of the Fed Chief'srhetoric. More dovish could lead to a weaker dollar and a higherprice for gold," Alfonso Esparza, a senior market analyst atOANDA, said in a note.

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY was relatively unchangedagainst a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after hittinga two-month high in the previous session. USD/

In financial markets, fresh trade concerns following threatsby Trump to Beijing sent Asian shares to a six-week trough onWednesday. {MKTS/GLOB]

Trump warned China against waiting out his presidency beforefinalizing a trade deal, saying if he wins re-election inNovember 2020, the outcome could be no agreement or a harsherone. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.6% to$16.48 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.6% to$16.48 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= jumped 1.2% to $875.95 an ounce andpalladium XPD= rose 0.7% to $1,525.52.