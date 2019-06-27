PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as focus shifts to U.S.-China trade talks

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.2% on Wednesday

* Dollar off from multi-month lows

* Gold to stabilise around $1,404/oz,bounce to$1,421-technicals (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

June 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed onThursday following a steep fall in the previous session, asinvestors waited on any Sino-U.S. trade developments later thisweek, while bulls rolled back hopes of big U.S. interest ratecuts.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,407.25 per ounce at0350 GMT.

Prices fell more than 1% in the previous session after U.S.Federal Reserve officials dented expectations of aggressiveinterest rate cuts.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were 0.3% lower at $1,411 an ounce.

"There appears to be some fatigue around preannouncements onthe trade issues ... If we don't see any sort of agreement, thenwe can see support for gold coming back, but in the meantimethat modulation is expected to weigh on gold prices," saidMichael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets.

"This looks like a corrective action at the moment," hesaid, adding that a slight uptick in the U.S. dollar is alsopressuring gold prices.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a trade dealwith Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend butwarned he was prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on virtually allremaining Chinese imports if talks fail. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

Trump raised the possibility that he may impose a lower, 10%duty on a $300 billion list of Chinese imports, instead of theproposed 25% rate.

He also weighed into U.S. monetary policy, accusing FedChairman Jerome Powell of doing a "bad job" and "out to provehow tough he is" by not cutting interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0GO

This comes after Powell said the central bank was "insulatedfrom short-term political pressures," pushing back againstTrump's demand for a significant rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W11O

The latest comments from Fed officials lifted the U.S.dollar .DXY from three-months lows touched earlier this week.

"Even though the Fed has hinted at an upcoming rate cut, thecomments of 50 basis points being too much could end up with thecentral bank holding rates steady if economic indicators reboundin the short term," Alfonso Esparza, a senior market analyst atOANDA, said in a note.

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% to 797.85 tonnes onWednesday. GOL/ETF

On the technical side, spot gold may stabilise around asupport at $1,404 per ounce, and bounce towards a resistance at$1,421, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0RD

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged 0.1% higherto $15.25 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $811.41.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,527 an ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by SubhranshuSahu and Richard Pullin) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics