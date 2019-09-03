PRECIOUS-Gold steady on trade war, Brexit jitters; dollar limits upside

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar scales more than two-year high

* Traders see 91% chance of 25 bps Fed rate cut in Sept

* Investors await Brexit vote, U.S. manufacturing surveydata (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday asuncertainties surrounding U.S.-China trade relations andBritain's departure from the European Union offset pressure froma stronger dollar.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,532.48 per ounce at 0945GMT, but still not far off its more than six-year high of$1,554.56. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.8% at $1,541.40.

"We are having a battle right now against multiple layers ofuncertainties in the market and a strong dollar," Saxo Bankcommodity strategist Ole Hansen said.

"The trade talks between U.S. and China are going nowhere.The political debacle in the UK with Brexit, where we arepotentially facing another vote before the day is over, isadding enough underlying support to gold to offset the strengthin dollar."

The dollar .DXY climbed to a more than two-year highagainst other major currencies, making dollar-denominated goldcostlier for investors holding other currencies. USD/

On the trade front, China has lodged a complaint at theWorld Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, trashing thelatest tariff actions as violating the consensus reached byleaders of both countries at a meeting in Osaka. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T2PU

In Britain, lawmakers will decide on Tuesday whether to movetowards a snap election when they vote on the first stage oftheir plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing ano-deal Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GWurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0OC

But analysts said that fears of a deceleration in globaleconomic growth, negative yielding debts around the world andhopes for interest rate cuts by global central banks alsoprovided support for gold.

"Given this week's economic calendar is jam-packed withcrucial economic releases that will shape monetary policyexpectations for the September 18 Federal Open Market Committeemeeting, gold traders are trading very delicately waiting formore convincing U.S. economic signals," VM Markets ManagingPartner Stephen Innes said in a note.

Investors are awaiting the U.S. manufacturing survey by theInstitute for Supply Management (ISM), due at 1400 GMT, for someforward guidance on U.S. economic conditions.

Federal fund futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 91%chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reservethis month.

"Rate cut will happen almost no matter what kind of economicdata we're going to be presented with from now on until the Fedmeeting but any acceleration to the weaker side could increasethe expectations of how big the cut would be," Saxo Bank'sHansen said.

Silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $18.48 per ounce. Platinum XPT= was up 0.9% at $938.34 per ounce, while palladium XPD= gained0.3% to $1,535.79.