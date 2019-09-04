PRECIOUS-Gold steady near six-year high on growing recession fears

Shutterstock photo





* Spot gold faces resistance at $1,546/oz -technicals

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rise 1.34%

* Silver hits highest since September 2016 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Wednesday afterrising 1% in the previous session, with prices hovering near amore than six-year high on heightened fears of a globalrecession following weak U.S. data, the prolonged Sino-U.S.trade spat and Brexit uncertainties.

Spot gold XAU= slipped 0.2% to $1,543.02 per ounce at 0407GMT, but near last week's $1,554.56, its highest since April2013.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were also down 0.2% at $1,552.4 anounce.

Spot silver XAG= was up 0.7% to $19.37 per ounce, afterhitting $19.57 earlier, its highest since September 2016.

With no agreement on the U.S.-China trade front, investorsremain nervous, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategistat CMC Markets, adding that uncertainties following aparliamentary vote in the UK are a positive for gold.

British lawmakers defeated Boris Johnson in parliament onTuesday in a bid to prevent him taking the country out of the EUwithout a divorce agreement, prompting the prime minister toannounce that he would immediately push for a snap election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

Adding to gold's safe-haven appeal was U.S. manufacturingdata that showed activity contracted for the first time in threeyears last month and President Donald Trump's threat that hewould be "tougher" on Beijing in a second term if trade talksdragged on. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FTurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

"Rising U.S. rate cut expectations over lacklustre economicdata will boost bullion appeal as traders ease up on U.S. dollarstrength," Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu said in a note.

Traders have almost fully priced in a 25 basis pointinterest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's meeting later thismonth, according to CME's FedWatch tool FEDWATCH .

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1% against a basket ofcurrencies, while Asian stocks bounced led by Chinese marketsafter a report showed growth in the country's service sectoraccelerating despite broader economic headwinds. USD/MKTS/GLOB

Spot gold faces a resistance at $1,546 per ounce, a breakabove which could lead to a gain into the range of$1,568-$1,595, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0UV

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.34% to 890.04 tonnes onTuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KN

Elsewhere, spot platinum XPT= dipped 0.2% to $956.04 perounce and palladium XPD= was down 0.3% at $1,537.50.

