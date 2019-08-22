PRECIOUS-Gold steady, focus on Jackson Hole summit for rate-cut direction

Shutterstock photo





* Manufacturing surveys, ECB minutes due

* Spot gold may rise to $1,524/oz -technicals (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Spot gold XAU= inched down 0.1% to $1,500.14 per ounce by0426 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.4% at $1,510.10 anounce.

"We are seeing a holding pattern until the remarks fromFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Holesymposium," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

If Powell says they are going to cut rates aggressively,that may not be great for gold in the short-term since equitieswill gain, Halley added.

Markets are now focused on Powell's speech at Jackson Holeon Friday, for clarity on the direction of U.S. monetary policy,especially after an inversion in the Treasury yield curvehighlighted the risk that the U.S. economy may fall intorecession.

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting, released on Wednesday,showed policymakers were divided over whether to cut interestrates, but were united in wanting to signal they were not on apreset path to more easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

However, futures 0#FF: are still fully priced for aquarter-point cut in rates next month, and over 100 basis pointsof easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

Traders are also looking at the Group of Seven summit thisweekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers may taketo boost economic growth.

Meanwhile, hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus got a knock whenPresident Donald Trump reversed course and said he was notlooking at cutting payroll taxes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0V9

A range of manufacturing surveys from across the globe aredue later on Thursday and risks are they will show a furtherslowdown in activity, especially in Europe. MKTS/GLOB

Minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meetingare also awaited, and markets are looking for more details onexactly when and how aggressively it might ease policy. ECB

Spot gold may rise to $1,524 per ounce as it has found asupport at $1,497, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I135

SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.80% to 851.91tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

The holdings have increased about 3%, or around 24 tonnes,so far this month.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $17.06 per ounce,while platinum XPT= was down 0.6% to $847.89.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.5% to $1,463.89 per ounce. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics