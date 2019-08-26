Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets seek clarity on trade war direction

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded steady on Tuesday,after retreating from an over six-year peak hit in the previoussession, as U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade dealwith China and calmed global markets that have been rattled bynew tariffs.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% to $1,528.10 per ounce, as of0125 GMT.

* The bullion is often seen as an alternative investmentduring times of political and financial uncertainty.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were flat at $1,537.50 an ounce.

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday flagged thepossibility of a trade deal with China, and said he believedBeijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement.

* Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading thetalks with Washington, said on Monday that China opposed anyescalation in trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

* Global markets had been roiled at the start of the week bynew tariffs from the world's two largest economies.

* The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR pulled back from a three-year low, which it reached on Monday onthe back of widespread risk-off sentiment. US/

* The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenback'svalue against a basket of six major currencies, rose about 0.5%overnight. USD/

* The markets are fully priced for a quarter-point cut inrates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the endof next year. FEDWATCH

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA Q2

* 0600 Germany GDP Detailed YY NSA Q2

* 0645 France Business Climate Mfg Aug

* 1400 US Consumer Confidence Aug (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru, Editing by SherryJacob-Phillips) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar