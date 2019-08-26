PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets seek clarity on trade war direction

Shutterstock photo





Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded steady on Tuesday,after retreating from an over six-year peak hit in the previoussession, as U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade dealwith China and calmed global markets that have been rattled bynew tariffs.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% to $1,528.10 per ounce, as of0125 GMT.

* The bullion is often seen as an alternative investmentduring times of political and financial uncertainty.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were flat at $1,537.50 an ounce.

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday flagged thepossibility of a trade deal with China, and said he believedBeijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement.

* Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading thetalks with Washington, said on Monday that China opposed anyescalation in trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

* Global markets had been roiled at the start of the week bynew tariffs from the world's two largest economies.

* The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR pulled back from a three-year low, which it reached on Monday onthe back of widespread risk-off sentiment. US/

* The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenback'svalue against a basket of six major currencies, rose about 0.5%overnight. USD/

* The markets are fully priced for a quarter-point cut inrates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the endof next year. FEDWATCH

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA Q2

* 0600 Germany GDP Detailed YY NSA Q2

* 0645 France Business Climate Mfg Aug

* 1400 US Consumer Confidence Aug (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru, Editing by SherryJacob-Phillips) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))