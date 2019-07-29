PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets eye Fed meet, U.S.-China trade talks in focus

Shutterstock photo





July 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were stable on Monday, aheadof a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week wheremarkets will watch for indications of monetary easing in theworld's largest economy.

Spot gold XAU= were little changed at $1,418.90 per ounce,as of 0745 GMT. Prices had dropped about half a percent in theprevious week, pressured by dollar strength and robust U.S.economic data.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were flat at $1,418.60 an ounce.

"This week we have the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)meeting, where we are likely to see a dovish outlook- this willlead to weakness in the dollar and will eventually trigger someupside in gold prices," said Kunal Shah, head of research atNirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai, India.

The Fed is expected to trim the key interest rate by atleast 25 basis points (bps) at its July 30-31 meeting. Investorswill also look for signals of likely additional cuts in thepipeline.

Interest rate futures are fully priced for a quarter-pointrate cut from the Fed on Wednesday, with only a small chance ofa half-point move. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese trade talks are shifting toShanghai this week, as negotiators from both countries meet fortheir first in-person talks since a truce at G20 last month.Expectations are low for a breakthrough. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

"If talks continue to drag on, it will have a negativeimpact on the global economy. You should expect to see some moreeasing by central banks around the world, not only by the UnitedStates," said Helen Lau, analyst, Argonaut Securities, addingthat this could provide support to gold.

On the technical front, gold looks neutral in a range of$1,412-$1,427 per ounce, and an escape could suggest adirection, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U0UY

SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.14% to 818.14tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 23, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said in a report on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN010I3P

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= and palladium XPD= inched 0.1% higher to $16.41 per ounce and $1,536.39 perounce, respectively. Platinum XPT= was up 0.9% at $868.11 perounce. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Karthika Suresh Namboothiriin Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin & Uttaresh.V) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

