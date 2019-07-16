PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors eye U.S. retail sales data

Shutterstock photo





July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday asinvestors awaited U.S. retail sales data that could serve as anindicator of the strength of the world's largest economy amidlingering concerns over global economic slowdown.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,415.19 per ounce, as of0521 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,416.60 an ounce.

"Today we are sought of getting neutralised because we areheading into retail sales tonight. Investors are positioningrealising there could be a knee-jerk reaction lower again ifretail sales numbers come out strong," said Stephen Innes,managing partner, Vanguard Markets.

However, "I don't think it (retail sales data) is going tomake a huge difference in overall scheme of things as far as theFed narrative goes," Innes added.

The U.S. data, due later in the day, is expected to implythat retail sales had edged up 0.1% in June, according to themedian estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY was relatively unchangedagainst a basket of major currencies as the prospect of aninterest rate cut by U.S. central bank later this month kept thegreenback on the defensive. USD/

Markets have priced in a 25-basis-point cut by the Fed atits meeting at the end of this month.

Gold hit $1,438.63 for the first time in six years lastmonth, supported by expectations of a rate cut by major centralbanks and concerns about the global economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N245270

Ahead of the release of U.S. retail sales figures, signs ofan improving economic situation in the United States on the backof strong jobs data have led to a steepening of the U.S. yieldcurve, led by higher longer-dated yields. US/

"We are relatively neutral on gold at this stage, since weare not seeing much movement in other markets that couldpotentially impact it, namely, a clear direction for the dollarand U.S. Treasury yields," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir saidin a note.

On the trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchinsaid he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer wouldspeak with their Chinese counterparts by phone again this weekas part of the recently resumed trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G06V

Spot gold remains neutral in a narrow range of $1,404-$1,421per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according toReuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H0VW

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= dipped 0.2% to$15.35 per ounce and palladium XPD= fell 0.3% to $1,562.99.

Platinum XPT= edged up 0.2% to $841.21 an ounce, hoveringnear a two-month high of $846.53 hit in the previous session.