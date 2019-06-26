PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await U.S.-China trade talks

Shutterstock photo





June 27 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady on Thursday after theprevious session's sharp fall, as investors looked forward totrade talks between Washington and Beijing later this week inJapan.

* Gold prices hit a six-year peak of $1,438.63 on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were 0.2% lower at $1,412.80 anounce.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with ChinesePresident Xi Jinping was possible this weekend but he isprepared to impose U.S. tariffs on virtually all remainingChinese imports if the two countries continue to disagree. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0EY

* Trump accused Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday ofdoing a "bad job" and "out to prove how tough he is," but anymove to oust him would likely touch off a legal fight with bigrepercussions in financial markets as well. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0GO

* On Tuesday, Powell said the central bank was "insulatedfrom short-term political pressures," pushing back againstTrump's demand for a significant rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W11O

* Trump also said that he was "not talking boots on theground" should he take military action against Iran and that hehad "unlimited time" to try to forge an agreement with Tehran. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X4CZ

* The dollar index .DXY was relatively unchanged onThursday, moving away from three-month lows, as traders dialledback expectations of aggressive interest rate cuts. USD/

* Asian markets were busy going nowhere on Thursday asconfusion shrouded the chances of any progress in the Sino-U.S.trade standoff, while bulls scaled back wagers for a drastic cutin U.S. interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

* Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% to 797.85 tonnes onWednesday from 799.61 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

* Bitcoin jumped to an 18-month high on Wednesday, asinvestors looked for safety in alternative investments amidgeopolitical tension. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X2CA

* 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final June

* 1230 US GDP Final Q1

