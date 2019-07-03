PRECIOUS-Gold steady as firm equities offset support from weak dollar, rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





July 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Thursday afterhitting a one-week high in the previous session, as gains instock markets offset support from a weaker dollar and prospectsof an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Spot gold XAU= was broadly unchanged at $1,418.60 perounce at 0119 GMT. Prices touched $1,435.99 on Wednesday, thehighest since June 25.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,421.7 anounce.

* The dollar was trading near a one-week low versus the yenas falling Treasury yields fuelled expectations of Fed cuttinginterest rates at its July 30-31 meeting. Meanwhile, Asianstocks advanced tracking sharp gains on Wall Street. USD/US/NMKTS/GLOB

* The U.S. trade deficit jumped in May and trade tensionsbetween the U.S. and China helped drive activity in the servicessector to a two-year low in June, further signs that economicgrowth slowed sharply in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430VX

* Euro zone business activity picked up slightly last monthbut remained weak as a modest but broad-based upturn in theservices industry offset a continued deep downturn in factoryoutput, a survey showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2441HK

* The U.S. economy is expanding at a 1.3% annualized rate inthe second quarter based on the latest figures on trade balanceand factory orders, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNowforecast model showed on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440SZ

* Top representatives from the U.S. and China are arrangingto resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long tradewar between the world's two largest economies, Trumpadministration officials said on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2441C2

* President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday againstmaking threats that can "come back to bite you like nobody hasbeen bitten before," after Tehran announced it would breach a2015 nuclear deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2442DA

* European Union governments' surprise nominee for presidentof their executive, Germany'sUrsula von der Leyen, soughtsupport in the bloc's parliament on Wednesday, hoping to securethe confirmation she will need in two weeks' time. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2442A7

* The Bank of Japan does not need to ramp up monetarystimulus for now as a moderate recovery is expected later in theyear, board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2440PC

* Russia's central bank has been buying gold on the domesticmarket at less than the industry benchmark to encourage Russianproducers to export more of the metal, the governor toldReuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2433O7

* Weakening global economic growth, lacklustre demand andhuge stockpiles mean silver prices are unlikely to join gold inrocketing to new highs, analysts say. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2435G6

* U.S. markets will remain shut on Thursday for IndependenceDay holiday.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0900 EU Retails Sales MM YY May