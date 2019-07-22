PRECIOUS-Gold steady as big rate cut bets fade, analysts eye further upside

Shutterstock photo





* Gold could retest resistance at $1,439/oz -technicals

* Silver on track for third straight session of gains

* ECB to meet on Thursday, U.S. Fed over July 30-31 (Adds quotes, updates prices)

July 22 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday, having slid 1%in the previous session on lowered expectations of a biginterest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but the metal'soverall momentum remained supported by global geopoliticaluncertainties.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,426.36 an ounce at 1028GMT, having touched $1,448 on Friday for its highest since May2013. Though prices then dropped by more than 1% gold was stillup 0.7% over the the week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 remained unchanged on Monday at$1,427.20.

"Gold is clearly bullish even though we saw that pull-backon Friday. The precious metal is searching for a freshdirectional catalyst," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga, addingthat a timid dollar and uncertainty over international trade,Brexit and geopolitical tensions around the globe are allpropping up gold markets.

"That the Fed is expected to cut rates is one of the keythings supporting gold markets. How deep the cut is willdetermine how gold enters August."

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates at its July 30-31meeting. The European Central Bank is also expected to leantowards monetary policy easing at a meeting on Thursday.

Pricing for a Fed cut of 50 basis points soared last weekafter a dovish speech by New York Fed President John Williams.Those expectations later dwindled after a Fed spokesmanclarified that the remarks did not refer to potential policyactions.

Priced-in forecasts for a cut of 50 basis points havedropped from as high as 71% last week to 18.5% on Monday. FEDWATCH

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot goldcould retest resistance at $1,439, having stabilised aroundsupport at $1,421. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N0XK

FXTM's Otunuga added: "All the ingredients for gold to shineremain present. As long as these ingredients continue to bubblein the cauldron, there's no place like gold."

Silver XAG= , meanwhile, rose 0.9% to $16.34 an ounce, ontrack for a third straight daily gain.

While speculators raised their bullish stance in gold andsilver in the week to July 16, silver registered a higheraddition of net long positions. CFTC/

"After rising from below $15 to over $16.50 in just two anda half weeks, we would not be surprised if some marketparticipants were to take profits, thereby prompting a pricecorrection," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.7% to $849.65 and palladium XPD= gained 0.1% to $1,507.47. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman) ((karthikasuresh.namboothiri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67490997 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832); Reuters Messaging:karthikasuresh.namboothiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))