PRECIOUS-Gold steady after slide below key $1,500 level

* Fed widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points

* Spot gold may test support at $1,483/oz -techs (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Spot gold XAU= was stable at $1,495.21 per ounce at 0438GMT.

On Monday, gold skidded 1.2% below the key level of $1,500,marking its biggest daily decline since July 19.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.4% to $1,505.20 an ounce.

"There is not a lot of conviction in today's trading sessionfor gold... Investors have gained some more confidence about thegrowth outlook and that weighs on gold," said Michael McCarthy,chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Asian shares extended their gains on Tuesday as hopes forstimulus in major economies tempered anxiety about a globalrecession, boosting riskier assets and taking the sheen offsafe-havens such as bonds and gold. MKTS/GLOB

Hopes for additional stimulus are rising after reports thatGermany is prepared to increase fiscal spending, and after thePeople's Bank of China took steps to lower corporate borrowingcosts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23300K

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar held near a three-week high as animprovement in appetite for riskier assets lifted yields on U.S.government bonds. USD/

Investors are now focused on the U.S. Federal Reservemeeting's minutes due on Wednesday. They will also watch theFed's Jackson Hole seminar and a Group of Seven summit thisweekend for clues on monetary policies by central bankers.

Traders see about an 86% chance of a 25 basis-point interestrate cut by the Fed in September. FEDWATCH

"The prospects for further central bank interest ratecuts have kept the sell-off (in gold) contained well abovesignificant resistance at $1,480," Stephen Innes, managingpartner, VM Markets, said in a note.

However, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President EricRosengren on Monday signalled no willingness to support furtherinterest rate cuts, saying that U.S. economic conditions arestill good and that easing policy could encourage a worryingdebt build-up. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F0TK

Also, hinting at a possible interlude in trade tensions, theU.S. will extend a reprieve that permits China's HuaweiTechnologies HWT.UL to buy components from U.S. companies tosupply existing customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

Spot gold may test a support at $1,483 per ounce, a breakbelow which could cause a fall to $1,467, according to Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G0XI

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $16.90 per ounce.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $16.90 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= was flat at $850.10 an ounce, whilepalladium XPD= inched up 0.1% to $1,474.45.