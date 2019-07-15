PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on mixed Chinese data, higher equities curb gains

Shutterstock photo





* China GDP in line with consensus, activity data strong

* Platinum hits more than one-week high

* Spot gold looks neutral in $1,404-$1,421 range -technicals

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

July 15 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday after datashowed Chinese economic growth slowed to its weakest in about 27years, while gains in equities curbed appetite for bullion asinvestors latched onto some positive readings from the world'ssecond-biggest economy.

China's second-quarter annual GDP growth fell to a 27-yearlow of 6.2% as expected, but its quarterly growth reading of1.6% beat forecasts. June reports on industrial production,retail sales and urban investment were above expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A

Spot gold XAU= had inched 0.1% higher to $1,416.29 perounce by 1005 GMT, reversing some losses ahead of the data. U.S.gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.4% to $1,418.10.

"Markets expected gold prices to push higher given thatChinese growth was the slowest in almost 30 years. However, ifyou look at the bigger picture, it is still above the 6% level... Hence we're seeing this mixed reaction with gold," saidLukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

China's trading partners and financial markets are closelywatching as the Sino-U.S. trade war gets longer and costlier,fuelling worries of a global recession.

World shares rose towards an 18-month high following thedata. MKTS/GLOB

"Gold is waiting for a fresh directional catalyst. Today isa slow start for gold, but that doesn't mean it's going to be aslow week," Otunuga added.

Investors await other data this week, such as U.S. retailsales and industrial production, for clues about the health ofthe world's largest economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve releasesits "Beige Book" on Wednesday, which markets will watch forcomments on how trade tensions have affected the businessoutlook.

Gold gained 1.1% last week on the back of strongexpectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. central bank,which also weighed on the dollar. .DXYUSD/

The outlook for gold remains positive, analysts said, withthe metal likely to stay supported on expectations of a Fed ratecut and concerns of a global growth slowdown.

"The overall growth picture still looks weak. With furthertensions around (U.S.-China) trade talks and geopoliticalconcerns in the Middle East, the need for gold as a hedge stillremains strong," said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC Bank.

Spot gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,404-$1,421per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0N6

Palladium rose 1% to $1,560.60, while silver added 0.8% at$15.34 an ounce. Platinum XPT= gained 1.7% to $842.09, markinga one-week high. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editingby Dale Hudson) ((karthikasuresh.namboothiri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67490997 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832); Reuters Messaging:karthikasuresh.namboothiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))