PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near six-year peak, silver jumps as growth risks persist

* Platinum rises 3% to more than one-year high

* Silver still has room to move higher - analyst

* SPDR Gold holdings up 6.6% so far in August

By Brijesh Patel

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near a six-year peak onThursday and silver rose to its highest in more than two yearsas fears of a global recession, exacerbated by the protractedU.S.-China trade war, drove interest for safe havens.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,538.36 per ounce, at 0956GMT. Prices scaled $1,554.56 an ounce on Monday, their highestsince April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% at $1,547.10.

"Markets are waiting for the next step in terms of tradetalks between U.S. and China. Until then, uncertainties continueto be fairly supportive for safe-haven assets, particularlyprecious metals," ING analyst Warren Patterson said.

Silver XAG= rose 1.1% to $18.53 per ounce, after hittingits highest since April 2017 at $18.64 earlier in the session.

"If you look at the gold-silver ratio, silver is stillrelatively cheap. It looks like it still has some more room tomove higher," Patterson said.

On Wednesday, Washington made official its extra 5% tariffon $300 billion in Chinese imports, and set collection dates ofSept. 1 and Dec. 15.

But gold's advance was limited by comments from China'sCommerce Ministry, which said on Thursday both sides "shouldcreate conditions" for progress in negotiations and that Chinawas against escalating the trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01L

"We still feel the momentum remains to the topside (forgold) in the longer term, given global central bank easing, alikely prolonged period of trade unrest and a host ofgeopolitical headwinds," MKS PAMP said in a note, citing Brexit, Iran tensions and Argentina's financial challenges.

Adding to uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from theEuropean Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspendedparliament for more than a month before the Brexit deadline ofOct. 31. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M

Amid increasing signs of a global slowdown, the U.S. FederalReserve and the European Central bank are widely expected to cutrates next month, while many investors believe the Bank of Japancould follow suit. MKTS/GLOB

Also, yields on 30-year U.S. Treasuries and 10-year Germanbunds hit record lows on Wednesday, while the U.S. Treasuryyield curve remains inverted, commonly considered a sign of animpending recession. US/

These factors have added to the appeal for gold, considereda safe investment in times of political and financialuncertainty.

Reflecting investor interest in gold, holdings of the SPDRGold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, have increased by 6.6% this month. GOL/ETF

In other metals, platinum XPT= jumped 2.7% to $924.40, itshighest since May 2018, and palladium XPD= gained 1.2% to$1,486.97 per ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in BengaluruEditing by Edmund Balir) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

